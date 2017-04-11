Young mum remembered as Police continue search for boyfriend

While whānau and friends of Chozyn Koroheke laid their loved one to rest over the weekend, Police continue the search for her boyfriend Turiarangi Tai.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Te Taha Wai Marae in Pakuranga over the weekend to farewell the young mother of two who died as a result of a fatal shooting in Pakuranga, Auckland on Tuesday 4 April.

Emergency services were called to her home at around 5pm, where they found Ms Koroheke in a critical, unstable condition.

Friends spoke of her bubbly nature, huge smile and infectious laugh, many still in shock with the way in which her life was taken.

The hashtag #Justice4Chozyn has been used on social media as a call for justice for Ms Koroheke and her whānau.

Last night, Tai's mother Susan made a plea on social media for him to turn himself into the Police.

Counties-Manukau Police posted the video on their facebook page with the caption:

"This is Susan, she is the mother of Turiarangi Tai. We are looking to locate 22-year-old Turiarangi and speak with him regarding the fatal shooting of Chozyn Koroheke in Pakuranga last Tuesday.

She wants this message to get directly to Turiarangi. She is worried about him and wants him to hand himself into Police.

Susan and her Whānau have been assisting police during our investigation and we thank them for this. If you have any information which can assist police then please contact Detective Sergeant Mark Jamieson on 09 261 1300.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also send us a private Facebook message."

"Hi Turi this is mum. If you're hearing me right now, can you please come forward? We love you, we miss you, wanna keep you safe and I know you're, whatever you're going through. If you need my help I'll be with you every step of the way, and if you need me to come with you to go into the Police station, I'll come with you. Just come to me, I'll come with you or you can go in with a friend to the nearest Police station. I need you to come forward just to sort this out. Please son we need you to come forward. All the family miss you, we love you, we wanna keep you safe and we just wanna get through this."

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan, Area Manager for Counties Manukau East had said Chozyn’s family are still mourning her loss.

“A 22-year-old woman has lost her life and her family is grieving for her. Police and Victim Support are supporting them through this difficult time.”

He said, "Turiarangi now needs to do the right thing and hand himself into Police. Anyone who may be assisting him to evade arrest can also face prosecution and we will be taking this type of behaviour very seriously.”

Tai also has nine warrants for his arrest for a number of charges not related to the homicide investigation. These include unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, wilful damage and failing to stop for Police.

Tai has links across Auckland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.