Young artists take waiata Māori to new platform

Two young Māori artists have teamed up with the Auckland Council to normalise the Māori language by entertaining and singing in the native tongue to the public on Auckland trains.

Pop Waiata. It's an initiative to make the Māori language accessible everywhere and anywhere.

Geneva Alexander-Marsters says, "I thought it wouldn't be possible if we were singing together with strangers and yeah it's been really positive."

Tawaroa Te Kanawa, famously known for appearing in the hit series NZ's Got Talent has teamed up with lead singer and lyricist of the SoccerPractise Geneva Alexander-Marsters. A well-established band which is open to the Māori language.

Alexanders-Marsters says, "We like to have a bi-lingual approach to our work so there are song both in Māori and English its a way of maintaining like a presence in the alternative music scene here in Auckland."

Although Geneva Alexader-Marsters isn't a fluent Te Reo speaker, it's her music that reminds her who she is and where she's from.

"When you singing waiata and also ancient waiata somewhere in a public space you're maintaining the same cultural aspect that has been used for like thousands of years. That's how I want to promote Māori in the every day," Alexader-Marsters.