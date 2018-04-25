World’s first combined Māori and Aboriginal haka

A group of Māori and Aboriginal performers have made history today after performing the world’s first joint haka and corroboree dance in Perth.

Event Coordinator Leon Ruri from Haka for Life says the purpose of the performance was to signify the joining of two cultures while honouring fallen Australian and Kiwi soldiers.

“I want to shift the mindset of our nation to be able to include corroboree and the haka, or indigenous dance, around the world as a form of communication and expression," he says.

“Also, we have a powerful message that we want to deliver about men’s mind health, well-being and suicide prevention”.

Ruri says around eight Australians take their lives every day and over six of those are men.

The ceremony started with an Aboriginal dance where women, men and children performed using clapsticks and didgeridoos.

Māori warriors and dancers next approached using taiaha and patu to signify the joining of two cultures.

It ended with a traditional celebratory dance.