World Indigenous Business Forum begins today

The World Indigenous Business Forum 2018 (WIBF 2018) kicks off in Rotorua today.

It will be New Zealand’s first time at hosting the event, which aims to significantly lift both Māori and New Zealand trade profiles across global indigenous business communities.

Many national and international indigenous entrepreneurs are set to attend the event as it is a platform for them to engage in global indigenous economic discussions with a focus on community, industry, academic and government issues.

This forum will also showcase Māori businesses.

This year’s WIBF event is organised by Te Ohu Whai Ao and is sponsored by Te Puni Kōkiri.