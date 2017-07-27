World Hip Hop Dance champs step aside for new crews

Two time World Hip Hop Dance champions ‘The Bradas’ from Identity Dance Company are letting their new crews take the reins to compete at the international championships next month.

Masque, Swagganauts, Yung ID and IDCO are a part of 12 dance crews who won a spot to represent New Zealand at the World Hip Hop Dance championships from August 8 to 12 in Phoenix, Arizona USA.

The crews’ from Identity Dance Company have to raise at least $300,000 to take all 79 dancers to the United States.

Company director Josh Cesan spoke to Kawe Kōrero Reporters and says all they are striving for another win.

He says, “At the end of the day it’s about doing their best.”

“The creative process has been amazing with all the amazing choreographers I get to work with and we’re really confident and we love the material.”

“I think the world’s really going to enjoy what Masque, Swagganauts, Yung ID and IDCO are going to perform at the world champs.”

Here is a list of all the New Zealand crews who will be competing in Arizona next month:

JUNIOR DIVISION

Bubblegum – The Palace Dance Studio (AKLD)

Kaleidoskope- Notorious Dance Company (AKLD)

Rebellious – Red Studio (AKLD)

VARSITY DIVISION

Masque – IDCO (AKLD)

Sorority – The Palace Dance Studio (AKLD)

Swagganauts – IDCO (AKLD)

ADULT CREW

Prestige - (AKLD)

Kingsmen - (AKLD)

Akenza - (AKLD)

MEGACREW DIVISION

IDCO Adults – IDCO (AKLD)

RFV – The Palace Dance Studio (AKLD)

YUNG ID – IDCO (AKLD)