World congratulates PM on birth of baby girl

With the safe arrival of the Prime Minister’s newborn baby girl have come well wishes for the new family of three.

Weighing at 7.3lbs (3.31kgs) the baby girl is the first child for Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford and the first child in history to be born to a Prime Minister while in office.

Gayford announced the news on his Twitter account at 6.18pm and Ardern posted the announcement shortly after on her Instagram account

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters congratulated Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford on the birth of their daughter this evening.

"Can I extend very best wishes to all the family at this very happy time," Mr Peters said.

"Like the rest of the country we welcome the news of the birth of a healthy baby and are naturally delighted for the new parents."

Former Labour Prime Minister Helen Clark also expressed her congratulations to the new parents.

“First and foremost, today is a very happy day in the lives of Jacinda and Clarke as they welcome the arrival of their baby daughter. My full congratulations go to both Jacinda and Clarke, and I wish them and their new baby all the best.

New Zealanders took the news of Jacinda’s pregnancy in their stride. This is a sign of our maturity as a country and its acceptance that combining career and family is a choice which women are free to make.

Let’s also celebrate Clarke as a modern man who is happy to be the full time parent of a young child.

For New Zealand, these events and the way our country has greeted them will be seen as inspirational by all who advocate for gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Attitudes have changed a lot on these issues since I first entered New Zealand politics, and that’s a very good thing.”

Clark also took to Twitter earlier tonight saying "Congratulations to @jacindaardern & @NZClarke on the birth of their daughter"

Congratulations to @jacindaardern & @NZClarke on the birth of their daughter 👶🏻today. What a proud day for Jacinda & Clarke & for us all. New life, new hope. Parenting arrangements are #genderequality in action. This is 21st C NZ. #ProudKiwi 🇳🇿 https://t.co/w52w8CJLSJ — Helen Clark (@HelenClarkNZ) June 21, 2018

The Green Party extended their love and congratulations.

“It is with great joy that I, on behalf of the Green Party, congratulate the Prime Minister and Clarke Gayford on the wonderful news that their baby girl has been born,” said Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson.

“As a mum, my heart is bursting with pride and love for the Prime Minister and her whānau and wish them the very best for their future.

“The Prime Minister having a baby while in office is a symbolically significant moment for our country, women in particular, and sends an important message that caring for children is one of the most important jobs in the world,” said Ms Davidson.

Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman retweeted this post with the caption "We're aunties! One and all."

We’re aunties! One and all 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/rv6tMzpguT — Golriz Ghahraman (@golrizghahraman) June 21, 2018

Meanwhile, National Party Leader Simon Bridges and wife Natalie offered their warm congratulations.

“Natalie and I are delighted for Jacinda and Clarke.

"Being parents is a joy and a privilege and we are sure your new arrival will fill your lives with all the happiness our children have ours.

“Congratulations to you both. Our family wishes yours every happiness.”

Many others took to Twitter to congratulate the first-time parents.

Peeni Henare tweeted "Nau mai ki te ao marama"

Nau mai ki te ao marama! https://t.co/YvwpUHuZmH — Hon. Peeni Henare MP (@PeeniHenare) June 21, 2018

Te Papa also tweeted "Nau mai ki te ao, ki te ao mārama"

Nau mai ki te ao, ki te ao mārama,

tihei mauri ora! A kiwi classic for a new addition to Aotearoa. pic.twitter.com/WMADg7gMos — Te Papa (@Te_Papa) June 21, 2018

Morgan Godfery posted the following tweet:

Jacinda Ardern arrived at hospital in her own car, with Clarke driving. No Crown limo or special ambulance. Her baby was delivered in a public hospital alongside everyone else’s. No private hospital. No extra special attention.



New Zealand, remain your understated self. — Morgan Godfery (@MorganGodfery) June 21, 2018

The Prime Minister’s Office will announce later when the family is due to leave hospital.