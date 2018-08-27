Woman in stable condition after Moteo Marae Rd incident

The investigation into the incident at a private function on Moteo Marae Road continues.

Emergency services were called to a party at Moteo Marae Road following a fight that broke out at 10pm on Saturday night.

Two men and a 20-year-old woman were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital after they had suffered injuries in the incident.

The woman, who was stabbed, is in a serious but stable condition.

Police are currently speaking to witnesses and those involved are believed to have known each other.

Police have also urged anyone who was at the party and has not come forward to contact Detective Sergeant John McCarthy on (06) 873 0561.