Woman dies at Huria Marae in Tauranga overnight

Police are investigating the death of a 37-year-old woman at Huria Marae in Tauranga overnight.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Barron says police were called to a local marae at 11.50pm.

"The woman had suffered injuries to her neck and was transported to hospital in a critical condition. She died from her injuries a short time later," he says in a statement.

Police are speaking to a 21-year-old man about the death.

Our Rereātea reporters will have more information on this story in the online midday news bulletin.