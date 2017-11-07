WOMAD named best fest

The popular WOMAD NZ festival has been named the ‘Best National Event of the Year’ at the 2017 New Zealand Event Awards.

The internationally renowned three-day festival brings together artists from around the globe to perform an eclectic array of music, art and dance.

WOMAD Chair Charles Wilkinson says, "This award brings together a culmination of years of expertise, dedication and professionalism that's been given to this festival by our most wonderful staff.

“I congratulate Suzanne Porter our CEO and her dedicated crew for what they have so deservedly achieved at these national awards. I am so proud of them, as is my board and I am so excited that we now have a line that we must exceed to take our festival to an even greater level." .

Now in its 14th year in New Plymouth, WOMAD has had 150,000 visitors through its gates and generated over $100mil for the Taranaki economy.

WOMAD NZ for 2018 will be held at Brooklands Park, New Plymouth in March and will feature Dragon, Hopetoun Brown, Kamasi Washington, Anoushka Shankar, Tame Iti and Havana Meets Kingston among many others.

WOMAD New Zealand 2018 runs from March 16th to 18th. Tickets are on sale from womad.co.nz