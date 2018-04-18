The Wizard of Ōtāhuhu is an outrageous twist on the children's story The Wizard of Oz, performed with a South Auckland flavour.

Alison Quigan and Troy Tuua have co-directed a new production each year, this time bringing a 50-strong cast and crew together to prepare yet again a spectacle of dance and music at the Mangere Arts Centre.

Actor Braddy Peeti says the production provides aspiration for Māori and Pasifika artists to pursue careers in not only acting but stage production.

Peeti says, "Just pursue it one hundred percent but work hard- that's what this industry needs. Hard-working- especially Māori and Pacific Island- talent."

Alison Quigan and Troy Tu'ua are the co-directors of the production and since 2014 have directed a new production each year, thanks to funding from the Māngere-Ōtāhuhu local board.

This time it's the Wizard of Ōtāhuhu.

Peeti says, "Just the sheer talent that everybody provides to this show, especially from the youngest ones. There's children in the show all the way up to working professionals and together it's just a match made in heaven.

"South Auckland has just been my aid. I started off with Manukau performing arts and I just love performing to my people."

The production ends on April 28.