Winning Hip-Hop crews off to world champs in Arizona

More than 2000 people packed out the Vodafone Events Centre in Auckland at the weekend for the 2017 Hip Hop International New Zealand championships.

The finals took place last night, marking the end of a four-day long preliminary round that saw dancers from all over the country take the stage for a chance to represent New Zealand at the World Hip Hop Championships in Phoenix, Arizona in August this year.

The Palace Dance Studio fielded teams in all divisions and took the Junior division title for the 5th year straight. They were also placed second in the Varsity, Adult and Mega crew divisions. However, the night belonged to Auckland’s IDentity Dance Company, home of the back to back gold medallists ‘The Bradas’.

IDCO fielded four teams in the competition, 2 in the varsity section – Masque and Swagganauts who placed 1st and 3rd respectively. The IDCO Megacrew won the division with a standout score of 8.95. They were also awarded the trophy for the ‘Most Outstanding’ performance. Their varsity Mega Crew Yung ID took third place.

Iconic dance crew, Prestige won the Adult section this year – proving that they are still well in the game, and the Battles division was won by Ken Vaenga and ZED both of who are leaders in the dance community.

Representing NZ at world this year will be:

JUNIOR DIVISION

1st Bubblegum – The Palace Dance Studio (AKLD)

2nd Kaleidoskope- Notorious Dance Company (AKLD)

3rd Rebellious – Red Studio (AKLD)

VARSITY DIVISION

1st Masque – IDCO (AKLD)

2nd Sorority – The Palace Dance Studio (AKLD)

3rd Swagganauts-IDCO (AKLD)

ADULT CREW

1st Prestige - (AKLD)

2nd Kingsmen - (AKLD)

3rd Akenza - (AKLD)

MEGACREW DIVISION

1st IDCO Adults – (IDCO AKLD)

2nd RFV – The Palace Dance Studio (AKLD)

3rd YUNG ID – IDCO AKLD