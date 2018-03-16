Win a trip to New York with Dr Lance O'Sullivan

Dr Lance O'Sullivan is looking for two people under 25 to join him on a trip to New York.

Those chosen will accompany him and representatives of the Northland healthcare company Moko Foundation at a United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues next month.

“In four weeks there’s a delegation of people from the Moko Foundation that are going to look at the pressing issues of indigenous people around the world and we would like to invite two young people to attend,” O’Sullivan said in a video posted to Facebook last night.

He says flights and accommodation will be covered but people applying must be passionate about advocating for indigenous people.

“We’d like people that have the skills or would like to acquire the skills to provide leadership in the future in this very important area.”

They've also got to be willing to present at a youth summit when they return, he said.

To apply people are required to film a 90-second video by Saturday afternoon.

“You can upload these on our page, through [Facebook] messenger, or send us a YouTube link,” said O’Sullivan.