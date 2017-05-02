Willie Jackson denies disappointment with Labour party list

Broadcaster Willie Jackson has denied any degree of disappointment with his ranking of 21 on the Labour Party list.

The new electoral candidate spoke to Kawe Kōrero Reporters and said he’s excited about the new list.

He says, “I’m wrapped and I think there’s real diversity on the list.”

“I’m just getting tired of the negative spin.”

Jackson says, “Labour’s done really well here. And I’m happy to be part of that. I’ll be going to parliament too.”

However in an earlier press conference today Jackson expressed his disappointment in Labour’s new party list.

He says, “I'm disappointed with that. That's something we need to take up as a party. I would be lying if I didn't say that. I believe Māori should be in the top 10 or 15,”

If the Labour party gets 32% of votes in the September elections the party will have a record number of 12 Māori MP’s enter parliament.

When Kawe Kōrero Reporters questioned the possibility that Jackson could be unsuccessful in the elections with his list ranking of 21, Labour Party leader quickly denied it.

He says, “You’re wrong when you say that. You’re just wrong. He’s going to get into parliament.”

“This is the most dynamic, positive list we’ve produced with the Māori MP’s and potential MP’s we’ve got on it.”

“Labour will be the strongest representative, the strongest voice for Māori after the 23rd of September regardless,” says Little.