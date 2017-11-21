White Ribbon riders visit 85 communities and schools

he White Ribbon riders continue to spread their anti-violence message as they approach the tail end of their journey around New Zealand visiting 85 communities and schools.

"The kaupapa this year is on whakamana respect and it's just getting that word out there, that one word is very powerful and it's about how you treat people."

"Don't demand respect but in order to get respect you gotta give and it, it goes both ways," says White Ribbon ambassador Aaron Morrison.

They're on the road spreading the word that violence towards women should not be tolerated.

"We believe is one in seven woman in their lifetime will experience some form of violence and it's important that we do include the psychological abuse also that women are suffering at the hands of our men," says policeman and White Ribbon ambassador Darren Pritchard.

The ride started in 2008 and since then has gained momentum in more ways than one.

"A lot of the agencies have come together and they're working really well and they're talking the same talk and they're working in that same space and it's making access more readily available for those that are in dire needs," says Morrison.

The riders now head off to their next destination before finishing up in Rotorua on White Ribbon Day the 25th November.