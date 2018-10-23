Where's Your Wai app to help improve Northland water quality

The public is being urged to use an online tool to enable the Northland Regional Council to know how they can work out the best ways to look after our wai.

The online tool is called Where's your Wai. Its job is to assess the quality of the water throughout Northland.

People need to mark their spot/s on the map and write about it.

This will enable the council to know which places they will need to focus on.

Councillor Justin Blaikie says, “The more people who participate, the better picture we’ll have about the freshwater places people use and the better we can prioritise where and how to focus our freshwater efforts.”

Blaikie also says there's no "quick fix" for the region's water quality issue, that “Much of the good work happening today won’t be reflected in our water quality results for a number of years; it really is a long-term investment.”

The council is hoping as many people as possible will log on to www.nrc.govt.nz/wheresyourwai over a month-long feedback period which began yesterday and runs until Saturday 24 November.