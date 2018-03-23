What's happening at the Aotearoa stage this Pasifika?

Tens of thousands of people are set to visit the 26th annual Pasifika Festival in Auckland over the weekend.

At the Aotearoa stage this year, Karanga Ink returns to the festival for their third year, with their live tāmoko demonstrations.

Pip Hartley from Karanga Ink says over the years they've had a lot of good response from festival visitors, with many curious on-lookers watching their artists hard at work.

This year, she says, they'll also have romiromi (traditional Māori massage) with Anaru Paine, taonga from Te Kaha Pounamu, Māori nail art from Ariaaariki and moko stencils with Vicki Morehu and whānau.

Come rain or shine, the council has advised that the festival will go ahead, and for visitors to come prepared.

A special multi-denomination church service will also be held on Sunday morning at 9am.

The festival starts at 9am tomorrow at Western Springs Park through to Sunday afternoon.

More information can be found on the council website.