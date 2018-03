The number of Māori students at Otago University is expected to hit the 2000 mark for the first time in its history.

Māori enrolments are increasing year by year and have been doing so for the past decade.

So what is drawing Māori students to the deep south for their education?

Kawekōrero spoke with 3rd-year student Lyric Te Marino Bird and first-year student Rico Mita-Wātene.