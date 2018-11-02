Whangārei hip hop group to open for Busta Rhymes

A Whangarei hip-hop group are preparing to be the opening act for US hip-hop legends Busta Rhymes, Twista, and DJ Yella.

Hori Collective will open Northfest later this month.

Born and bred in Whangarei, Hori Collective is the only local act at Northfest. The group was formed just two years ago and cut their teeth performing at local gigs in Whangarei.

Then they received an invitation to support American rapper Bow Wow.

Just weeks later they received another invitation to open for Busta Rhymes, Twista and DJ yella at Northfest. Group member Shanz says "[We're] doing it for the North. We just want something good to come out of Northland."

The group use their culture and family to share their messages. They say they are proud to be Māori and what they do is always as a whānau.

The band will perform at Northfest at the end of the month.