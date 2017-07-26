Whangarei gunman's house in flames

There are reports that the house a Whangarei gunman was renting is now up in flames. The gunman is still at large.

Te Kāea was on the scene this afternoon as Police and AOS responded to an incident in which three people were shot at a rural address near Mt Tiger Road, Whareora, Whangarei.

Cordons remain in place between the intersections of Mount Tiger Rd/Whareora Rd, and Mount Tiger Rd/Whangarei Heads Rd.

Two people are believed to have died and another is receiving medical attention.

Police currently believe the shooter is within their cordon. Police are about to advise media soon on their latest update of the situation.