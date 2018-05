Whangara Mai Tawhiti win Tamararo competition

World champions, Whangara Mai Tawhiti, have done it again by securing the number one spot at the Tamararo Regional Kapa Haka Competition that was held in Gisborne today.

Seventeen groups took to the stage to battle it out for the five spots up for grabs to represent Tairawhiti at Te Matatini in Wellington next year.

See below for the overall results:

People's Choice Award:

Te Kapa Haka o Ngai Tamanuhiri

Kākahu:

1st - Whangara Mai Tawhiti

Kaitātaki Tāne:

1st - Whangara Mai Tawhiti

Kaitātaki Wahine:

1st equal - Whangara Mai Tawhiti, Hikurangi

Whakaeke:

1st - Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau a Kai

Mōteatea:

1st - Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau a Kai

Waiata-ā-Ringa:

1st - Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau a Kai

Poi:

1st - Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau a Kai

Haka Taparahi:

1st - Te Kapa Haka o Te Whanau a Kai

Whakawātea:

1st - Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau a Kai

Reo:

1st - Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau a Kai

Groups advancing to Te Matatini 2019:

1st - Whangara Mai Tawhiti

2nd - Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau a Kai

3rd - Waihirere

4th - Hikurangi

5th - Tu Te Manawa Maurea