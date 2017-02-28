Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti regain Te Matatini title after ten years

Ani-Piki Tuari a member of Te Matatini 2017 overall champions Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti told Kawe Kōrero how ecstatic her team was following their win at the National festival.

Tuari says her team is extremely honoured to be taking the Duncan McIntyre trophy back to Te Tai Rāwhiti this year.

It’s been ten years since Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti last held the trophy as overall winners and Tuari says they were stunned at their win.

She says he group wanted to acknowledge all the groups and Ngāti Kahungunu for the wealth of care they provided to every group and every visitor at the festival.

Tuari says the most notable item for her this year was the whakawātea, ‘Rongokako’ which used the famous tune of ‘We Know The Way’ from Disney’s 'Moana' movie. The whakawātea celebrates the story of the group’s ancestor Rongokako and his efforts to win the hand of Muriwhenua.