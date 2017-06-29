Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti to hold fundraiser for wharekai restoration

Current national champions Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti are hosting a social event at Pt Chevalier RSA in Auckland to raise funds for the restoration of the Whāngārā Marae wharekai.

Mikaia Leach says, “We’re fundraising to raise some pūtea for Whāngārā Marae. We’ve already fixed our ablution blocks, fixed the roof of the wharenui. So the wharekai is the last big project that needs to be done”.

This fundraiser will coincide with the Matariki Te Taumata Kapa Haka Festival 2017 which Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti is also expected to participate in alongside other top kapa haka groups.

Leach says, “Because we are performing at Te Hui Taumata Kapa Haka festival in Auckland we thought this would be a prime opportunity to fundraise for our marae and share a kaupapa outside of a Te Matatini competitive forum.”

Leach says that the event will also be a good opportunity for some whakawhanaungatanga and to catch up with the other kapa haka rōpū as well as whānau living in Auckland. “We thought, we’re celebrating Matariki, we want to celebrate all together so why don’t we do a fundraiser in Auckland,” says Leach.

With Te Taumata Kapa Haka Festival and the Whāngārā Fundraiser both scheduled for July 1, it will be a busy day for Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti but they are committed to both kaupapa.

Leach says, “We have a strong organising committee who are looking after the organisation of both the performance and the social event. Our first focus is the performance at 4pm but once that kaupapa is over we’ll shift to the fundraising. We’re excited to be able to reflect our Marae practices of Manaaki to the wider Auckland community.”

So how much are Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti looking to raise? The total project cost is $787, 290.75 and the marae has to raise $265, 000 of that, the committee have been working hard for a very long time on the project, so they say any amount of money will be valued and appreciated.

“On the night we’re looking to raise as much as possible. Any donation that anyone can contribute would be amazing,” says Leach

Details are as follows -

When: Saturday July 1st, 8.30pm - 1.00am

Where: Pt Chevalier RSA 1136 Great North Rd, Auckland.

Live Entertainment by Te Kapa Haka o Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti & Guest Performance



Tickets: $15.00 pre-sale or $20.00 door-charge

Pre-sales end (7pm, Fri 30 Jun))



Please deposit funds to:

TE KAPA HAKA O WHANGARA MAI TAWHITI

06-0589-0543998-00

ANZ, Gisborne

Reference: Marae Social & Name