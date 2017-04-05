Whanganui river in Pipiriki expected to reach over 13 metres

The Whanganui river at Pipiriki, 79kms inland from Whanganui, is expected to reach 13.3 meters by midnight tonight.

The latest information from Horizons Regional Council says water at the Whanganui City Bridge will rise to 8.6 meters by 7am on Thursday. This is likely to mean that Kowhai Park stop banks could be overtopped which will result in possible flooding in low lying areas.

Whanganui District Controller Kym Fell says houses in low lying areas of Anzac Parade and Putiki will be evacuated this afternoon.

“We are working on evacuating households two houses deep from Anzac Parade and all of Putiki from State Highway 4 toward the Whanganui River. The evacuations will be co-ordinated by Police with support from the Defence Force and Civil Defence staff.”

We aim to have people evacuated by 5.00pm this evening, Wednesday, 5 April. We ask that people are prepared with emergency kits and essential items including medication.”

Residents in affected areas will be asked to make their way to the Civil Defence centres at either Whanganui Girls' College, Jones Street, Whanganui East or St Paul's Church in Guyton Street.

The Whanganui City Bridge is open, except to heavy traffic which is advised to travel via the Cobham Bridge.