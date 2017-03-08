Whangamata severely affected by flooding

Substantial flooding has been reported in Whangamata, Hikuai, Tairua and Pauanui in the Thames Coromandel District.

According to the Thames Coromandel District Council there are also reports of trees down and power outages around Opoutere and Whangamata.

The council says Thames, Mercury Bay and Coromandel Town areas are unaffected so far.

Civil Defence are anticipating people may need to evacuate from their homes in the southern Coromandel so are about to establish a Civil Defence center at the Whangamata Town Hall and the Pauanui Community Centre.

The NZ Transport Agency says flooding has closed roads in the Coromandel and people should avoid all non-essential travel.

State Highway 25 is closed in three places:

State Highway 25 is closed south of Tairua. There is a detour in place to the north of Whitianga. It will add an hour one hour and twenty minutes to a journey.

State Highway 25 is closed north of Whangamata at Opoutere. There is currently now detour available.

State Highway 25 is closed near Whangamata. The detour is through Whangamata town.