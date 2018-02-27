Whānau mourn the loss of Herbs singer Thomas Nepia

Sadly, renowned singer Thomas Nepia from the popular Kiwi band Herbs, has lost his battle with pancreatic cancer. He is currently lying in state at Ruapōtaka Marae in Auckland.

Nepia has been a stalwart of the New Zealand music scene for over 40 years.

As well as his work with the Herbs, he also worked alongside the likes of Billy T James in his day.

Herbs is one of Aotearoa's most successful music groups.

In 2002, they entered the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame, and are well-known for their songs French Letter, Parihaka and Long Ago.