Whānau Māori feels effects of Cyclone Debbie

Cyclone Debbie is now a tropical low, though conditions are still very hazardous over far North Queensland, as it slowly tracks inland.

Jass Adlam (Ngāpuhi, Te Ati Awa) and her whānau live in Mackay, one of the coastal towns that felt the brunt of the ex-tropical cyclone says the storm last night was a lot scarier.

"It was a lot scarier than the night before. The wind just seemed to come through so much stronger and louder. There was a lot of banging, the rain was really hard and heavy."

Photo/ Bureau of Meteorology

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie was located over inland central Queensland with heavy rain and damaging wind gusts still affecting the Central Coast and Whitsundays and Central Highlands and Coalfields districts.

Daily rainfall totals of 150 to 250 mm are expected, which could result in flash flooding in areas including Mackay, Sarina, Carmila, Yeppoon, Moranbah, Clermont, Emerald, Springsure and Rolleston.