Whānau devastated after tragic loss of three siblings

Photo Credit: GoFundMePage Pink Whanau Support

A whānau is mourning the tragic loss of three siblings after a fatal crash in New South Wales.

19-year-old Jack Pink along with his sisters Marina, 18 and Destiny, 15 all died in a head on collision with a semi-trailer fuel tanker.

According to police reports Jack Pink was driving a truck with a trailer in tow and his sisters were in a separate car.

The collision reportedly occurred on the Newell Highway as the siblings who were part of a show family were believed to be travelling home to Brisbane after attending an event in Dubbo.

A GoFundMePage has been set up by a family member Justin Watene to help raise funds to assist the family through this devastating time.

The page says, “As you can imagine this is an incredibly difficult time for their parents Jaze & Glenn and siblings Coral, Jeanna, George & Patrick.



"Jaze and Glen are good people with an amazing family. Burdened with life troubles. Life is not easy. What they do is everything for the kids. To lose 1 would be crazy. They lost 3 in 1 split second is just out of this world.

"They are great people and their sacrificial love for their kids knows no bounds. This is a crushing blow to this tight knit family.

"We are hoping to raise money to support their journey as they will be out of work in the coming months grieving their babies. We hope they can take the time needed to do that."

The children's mother Jaze Pink shared a heartfelt message on her Facebook page reminiscing about the day her daughter Marina Gillian Aroha Pink was born, as today Marina would have been celebrating her 18th birthday. Mrs Pink expressed her heartbreak and relentless love for her children.

Her post said "I miss you more than words could ever say keep your brother and sister in line, give uncle a super big kiss then punch him cause he is so lucky to have you! Kiss my dad and hug him, he will introduce you to some really cool people! I LOVE YOU my girl."

So far the GoFundMePage has raised more than 50 thousand dollars and messages of support and love for the family are being shared across social media platforms.