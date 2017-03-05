Whānau concerned about missing Napier man

A desperate Napier whānau is reaching out to the public to help find their missing son. 21-year old Hemi Taurima, a Napier resident, has been reported missing to the police today. Hemi's concerned family have been searching for him since Friday but can’t locate him.

Hemi was supposed to be working at Mr Apple in Waipukurau on Friday morning but he didn’t turn up. No one has seen him since he left home for work or have been able to contact him on his mobile phone.

Hemi’s father Jim Antcliff, who is also the adoptive father of Caleb Kovaleski, the Palmerston North man who was arrested after a public armed stand-off with police last year, says "Hemi is a quiet boy who would never just vanish. We’re worried. It's completely out of the ordinary for Hemi to disappear or not be contactable.”

Hemi has a daughter who will turn one years old in five days time. His partner is also expecting their second child any day now. Antcliff says "Hemi adores his daughter and wouldn’t be away from her for so long." Hemi was last seen driving his white Mazda Familia. If you know of his whereabouts or have seen Hemi please contact the Napier Police.