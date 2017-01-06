Whānau concerned about missing 54-year-old Marama Greeks

A search is under way for a woman believed to be missing in the Opotiki area. 54-year-old, Marama Greeks, was last seen in Opape, 13 kms east of Opotiki in the Bay of Plenty on New Year's Eve. The lack of communication with any whānau members has prompted her immediate whānau to take action as concerns for her welfare increase.

Searching desperately for answers about the disappearance of their sister and mother, Marama Greeks.

Marama travelled from her home in Napier to Opape just before New Years. But her whānau are now fearing for her welfare as they have not seen or heard from her since her departure.

Brother Wiri Lloyd told Te Kāea, “The last sighting of her was New Year’s Eve up at the homestead but what we know in our whānau and our connections is, no one has seen her.”

The Police are following lines of enquiry. Notices have also been posted to social media. But the lack of information printed the whānau to conduct their own search.

There have been reported sightings of Marama walking along state Highway 35 between Te Kaha and Omaio, but no confirmation. Opape locals who spoke to Marama say she had intended on walking this bush track.

“There is some kōrero here about this area, there is a portal here to Rerenga wairua (spiritual passage) and at the time my sister was feeling a bit spiritual.”

The family do not believe something sinister is involved, but their fear is growing due to Marama's mental state when she went missing. The search continues.