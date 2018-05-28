Whale stranding unites Taranaki hapū

Taranaki hapū Ngāti Tū are preparing for the burial of at least two of the twelve sperm whales found dead on Kaupokonui beach.

Last Thursday, eight sperm whales were found stranded and dead on the south Taranaki beach, and over the weekend a further four were found.

This morning Ngāti Tū and staff from the Department of Conservation (DOC) held karakia before starting to remove significant parts of the whales to prepare for burial, including the whales' jaws.

Ngāti Tū spokesperson, Bonita Bigham told Rereātea the event has been a huge learning process for the hapū and has helped to reunite them.

“This is an unprecedented event in the living memory of our hapū so while it might have been something or a regular occurrence for our tupuna mai rā anō it’s a new thing again for us today,” she says.

One of the 12 whales found stranded. Source: Bonita Bigham

Bigham says Ngāti Tū held wānanga over the last few days to learn about how to respond to the event.

Members from a local iwi Ngāti Wai, including tohunga Hori Parata, also visited to offer their advice.

“Yesterday, after Matua Hori arrived, he gave us a huge amount of knowledge around their tikanga in regards to this mahi and what it means for the tohora and what it means for us as Māori to restart claiming this knowledge- so that was a huge learning curb for us," says Bigham.

“We’re in reclamation mode of that mātauranga and we’re pretty excited about the opportunity and grateful that we’re here together".

Bigham says the hapū is still deciding what to do with the parts that they remove from the whales, but plan to bury the whales on-site at the river mouth today, depending on the weather and light.





Source: Bonita Bigham

Possible cause of death

According to DOC, group sperm whale strandings on New Zealand beaches are relatively rare.

The whales have been measured and samples have been taken from them for scientific analysis and to determine the cause of death. There have been no results available yet from the testing.

Meanwhile, Climate Justice Taranaki is questioning the cause of death and says it could be due to seismic testing.

Member Lyndon DeVantier says there is “ample research that demonstrates direct and indirect harm on marine mammals from seismic testing. Here, we had the world’s largest seismic testing ship, the Amazon Warrior, blasting off Taranaki from north of Mokau to Whanganui for three months, till around the end of March”.

“It is extremely upsetting whenever whale stranding and death occurs. We know it is very difficult to determine the causes of mass whale stranding and often there is no definitive answer. But with the increasing human activities in our oceans we must ask the hard questions of whether we have caused or contributed to their demise”.

Rereātea is waiting for a response from DOC about their opinion on whether or not seismic testing could have caused the whale stranding.

DOC is also advising the public to avoid the area where the whales are stranded.

“High tides and cliffs can make the beach extremely dangerous and heavy machinery will be operating as the burials take place,” the organisation said in a statement.