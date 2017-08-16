West Auckland Pastor’s sermons “crazy and outrageous” - Bishop Te Kitohi Pikaahu

Te Tai Tokerau Anglican Bishop Te Kitohi Pikaahu says a West Auckland Pastor’s sermons are “crazy and outrageous” while the content has prompted a “very concerned” New Zealand Police to make inquiries.

Independent of The Baptist Denomination of New Zealand, Westcity Bible Baptist Church Pastor Logan Roberston has posted online videos of sermons targeting homosexuals and Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern.

“My view on homo marriage is that the bible never mentions it,” Pastor Robertson says in video posted 27 July 2017.

“I’m not against them getting married as long as a bullet goes through their head the moment they kiss.”

In a separate video posted at the weekend, Robertson turns his attention to New Zealand politics.

“I don’t vote, I don’t let my wife vote, I don’t even believe in women voting but if I did I’d probably vote for Winston Peters.”

He then voices his opinion about Labour leader Jacinda Ardern saying, "The bible actually says it's a curse for a nation to have a woman ruling over them.

“Definitely don’t vote for Jacinda, she needs to shut up, go home, get in the kitchen and bake a cake for her boyfriend. That’s where she needs to be.”

Te Kāea contacted Pastor Robertson but he was yet to respond or answer phone calls. The Labour Party was also contacted for comment.

