West Auckland businesses get into Christmas spirit

Donations continue to pour into the Salvation Army services around the country for needy families this Christmas. The annual appeal saw an increase in gift donations at West Auckland's Westgate Salvation Army thanks to local businesses.

They're the Salvation Army's Christmas helpers.

Westgate Salvation Army Spokesperson Juanita Buckingham says, “We've got about 150 families that we are going to help, so in this room we've got 150 family food parcels and we also do gifts for the children for each family.”

The Salvation Army works with single parent households or families who have fallen on hard times.

“We've got people being pushed out of their houses, there’s a massive amount of people obviously in Auckland becoming homeless, so it's just way to try and help them at Christmas.”

More than 60 volunteers have provided assistance to the Salvation Army, a gift greater than any according to Juanita.

“They have packed these food parcels, they've wrapped the presents, they've sorted things they're amazing and couldn't have done it without them.”

Juanita says Westgate has also seen an increase in gift numbers.

“All our donations come from local business, most of our food has come in from Countdown supermarkets and also our local Pak'n’Save in Westgate. The gifts have come in through donations at North-West shopping mall, through Kmart they have wishing trees and we also get donations from locals who are just dropping them in.”

Tomorrow 150 families in need will come to the Salvation Army to collect food parcels and presents, in the hope they will have an extra special Christmas.