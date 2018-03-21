Wellington Council opening doors for pet owners

The Greater Wellington Regional Council is cooking up a plan to encourage more people to jump on more public transport. As the saying goes, a man's best friend is his dog.

Now the council wants to encourage all pet owners to climb aboard.

The council can now see a bigger picture for public transport.

GWRC Council Deputy Chair Barbara Donaldson says, "We are trying to encourage people to use public transport and part and parcel of their lives are pets so why being able to take your domestic pets on our public transport."

But not everyone is on board with the idea. Councillor David Ogden says, "I'm just surprised, I'm just surprised that it is there and I am the only one voting against it, I think there are bigger problems to deal with."

However, their rules could keep the public at bay. Donaldson says, "People can be asked not to get on the train or the bus or to get off it if the pet is causing a nuisance maybe barking or sounding aggressive."

Some say it could drive some people barking mad. "Well it is an accident waiting to happen you know some will get out, must get out," says Ogden.

The council say the public won't have worry about bad behaviour.

"As long as they are in some sort of carrier cage and they are able to sit on your lap or be on the overhead rack then why not?" says Donaldson.

Nor will it cost the public any more than their fare.

It is expected to come in to effect on all services by July 15.