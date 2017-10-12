Wellington Council crack down on mobility park frauds

Wellington City Council has collaborated with CCS Disability Action in creating a new app to catch mobility parking frauds.

This is a pilot project aimed at making mobility parking spaces easier to find while stopping those people who don’t have a valid need to park in those spaces at the same time.

Access Aware is a new app created by ThunderMaps that allows users to alert CSS Disability Action if an able person is parked in a mobility park and the location details. If the location details point to public car parking the council then gets notified and action will be taken.

Council’s Transport Strategy and Operations Portfolio Leader, Councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman says, “Misuse of mobility parks in New Zealand is a big issue and a real concern for those with disabilities who have a genuine need for these parking spaces.’’

He says with this project they hope to solve the problem of mobility card abuse and to make mobility parks more accessible to find.

“It's an issue of common courtesy and being thoughtful of the needs of others. The parks are there to enable people with disabilities to take a full part in life in Wellington," says Calvi-Freeman.

Chief Executive of CCS Disability David Mathews believes the current situation has to change and by using the new app it can make a difference to the disable community.

“Access Aware has the potential to be very useful for all disabled people, their families and whānau. We plan to significantly improve everyday access issues that prevent many people from fully participating in their communities. It’s free, it’s easy to use, and it could help change the accessibility landscape in New Zealand.”

The app can be downloaded from the Google Play or Apple Store and there is a help line for technical problems on 0508 227 322 between 9-5 Mon-Fri.

A promotional video introducing the app is also available at - http://www.ccsDisabilityAction.org.nz/AccessAware