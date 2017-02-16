Welfare centres open for evacuees in Christchurch

Welfare centres are open for residents being evacuated in Christchurch due to the Port Hills Fire.

According to police, people in the Dyers Pass Road area of Cashmere Hills from Kiteroa Place to Pentre Terrace are among the latest to have been told to leave their properties immediately.

Nga Hau e Wha Marae and Halswell Library in Halswell Road are operating and open to people in need of assistance.

Senior Sergeant Ash Tabb says "In addition to the urgent evacuations, anyone who feels worried or unsafe staying in their home can go to one of the welfare centres for assistance,"

Anyone who not able to evacuate themselves form the area are being urged to call 111 immediately.

Police are also warning people to stay away from the bottom of Port Hills to allow emergency services access and enable swift evacuations.

Senior Sergeant Tabb says "We understand it's hard for people to leave their homes but the fire can change direction and move incredibly quickly.

If you're worried, don't leave it too late - it's better to be safe than sorry."