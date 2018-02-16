A weekend full of kapa haka for Mataatua waka

The Mataatua region is in for a treat this weekend with a full-on two days of kapa haka.

Twenty two groups will take to the stage vying for a top spot at Te Matatini in Wellington next year.

The festival will showcase some of the best kapahaka performers from Te Whakatōhea, Tauranga Moana, Ngai Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa and Ngāi Tai.

The event is expected to draw thousands of spectators as it is one of the biggest regional kapa haka competitions in the country.

There’s something for the whole whanau to enjoy with kai stalls, market stalls, a tamariki zone and a live performance from Maimoa Music on Saturday.

The festival is set to take place at the Te Teko Racecourse on Saturday 17 to Sunday 18 February.

For more information visit the Mataatua Kapahaka facebook page

Māori Television will also be live streaming the event online.