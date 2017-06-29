Web series celebrates Ngāi Tahu Artists

Following on from the success of its award-winning Mahinga Kai web series, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu has launched Ngā Ringa Toi o Tahu, an eight-episode online video series exploring the practice and success of a number of talented Ngāi Tahu artists.

The series, funded by Te Māngai Pāho was launched at an event held at ‘The Central’ gallery in Christchurch on Wednesday 28 June. The first episode will go online on 1 July at www.ngaitahu.iwi.nz/toi

“This is a series of mini documentaries, providing a brief glimpse into the lives and careers of some of New Zealand’s most celebrated contemporary art practitioners who also happen to be Ngāi Tahu,” says Executive Producer and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu COO Julian Wilcox.

The first episode features Dunedin artist Simon Kaan. Simon describes his work as ‘biological landscapes’ – animated vistas that piece together a sense of belonging and explore a multi-dimensional sense of self – his heritage (a Ngāi Tahu mother and Chinese father) and love of surfing and the local landscape all influence his artistic practice.

Other artists featuring in the series are master carver Fayne Robinson, jeweller Areta Wilkinson, sculptor Ross Hemera, multi-media artist Lonnie Hutchinson, photographer Fiona Pardington, video installation artist Nathan Pohio and weavers Reihana Parata and Morehu Flutey-Henare.

“There’s no denying that digital storytelling is the way of the future. The web is the perfect vehicle for sharing stories not only with a mass audience but most importantly with Ngāi Tahu whānui, wherever they live around the globe,” says Wilcox.