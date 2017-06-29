Weaving cultures together through theatre.

Director Katie Wolfe says, “It's a story about a Māori whānau and a Chinese whānau.”

Written by Mei-Lin Te Puea Hansen the play celebrates bi-cultural heritage in NZ.

The play is based on the true story of the playwrights’ grandparents and how they met on a market garden in Stratford.

Accommodating the cultures that it speaks to, the play is performed in Te Reo Māori, Cantonese and English.

According to Wolfe, “We made sure we cast people who are fluent in those languages... because of the necessity of the characters having to work together they start to learn each other’s languages.”

Actor Waimihi Hotere says, “One of my favourite lines is.... (Cantonese) What are you talking about?”

Wolfe adds, “For me it's a really amazing exploration of a period of time in NZ that we don't often see in Māori storytelling and also completely unique seeing that relationship between Māori and Chinese at that time”

The play is showing at the Q Theatre until July 8.