Weavers make 200 kākāhu for Te Matatini pōhiri

For almost three months, Te Awhina Marae in Omahu will be a hive of activity as weavers come together to weave 200 kākāhu for the kaihaka taking part in haka pōhiri for Te Matatini next month in Ngāti Kahungunu.

Many hands are making light work to weave the attire for the formal welcome.

Keita Tuhi says, “The big question is, what are we going to wear? So we thought, well this is how we are going to fashion our attire for our performers and those involved in the welcome.”

For almost three months, the Te Puanani dining hall in the small settlement of Omahu has been a hive of activity.

“We've had so many different types of people come through these doors to help us complete the huge task of weaving all these kākāhu,” says Keita Tuhi.

Everything has been locally sourced and everyone is volunteering their time all for the cause.

John Tuhi says, “The majority of the flax has come from the side of the road, behind houses here in Omahu, all done with the support of the local council.”

All will be revealed at the haka pōhiri where at 500 are expected to officially open the Matatini Festival.