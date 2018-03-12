Weather warnings as Cyclone Hola sweeps across Aotearoa

Cyclone Hola at 10am today. Source: MetService.

Severe weather warnings are in place for parts of the North Island as Cyclone Hola sweeps across the country today.

MetService says the cyclone is expected to move south-eastwards, bringing severe gale force winds and heavy rain to northern and eastern parts of the North Island, including the Coromandel.

“The strongest winds and heaviest rain will remain offshore but there still will be severe weather impacts for some parts,” MetService says in a statement.

Drivers are advised to be extra cautious as heavy rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

"Surface flooding and slips are possible and driving conditions may be hazardous."

Wind gusts of 130kmh or more in exposed places are possible but conditions are are expected to ease later tonight.

Auckland missed out on the worst of the bad weather today, thanks to sheltering from the Coromandel.

“We do expect a windy afternoon and evening in the region once the winds turn to the southwest, and some decent spells of rain north of about Orewa during the same period,” says MetService.

“However, spare a thought for Great Barrier Island, which lies closer to the track of Cyclone Hola, with warnings in place there for both wind and rainfall.”

MetService has a list of ways people can prepare for the weather: