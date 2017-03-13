Weather set to ease for flood-stricken areas

The weather is set to ease in areas of the North Island affected by heavy rainfall and flooding last week.

MetService Meteorologist Heath Gullery says many parts of the North Island have received over 200 to 300mm of rain over the last seven days.

"Although southwest winds may usher in the odd light shower over Auckland and Northland through to Tuesday, there is good news for these waterlogged areas. A large high in the Tasman Sea brings fine weather across most of New Zealand by mid-week,” Gullery says.

"We have a pesky southerly bringing scattered rain to the east of the South Island today. This rain spreads to the lower and eastern North Island during Tuesday along with southerly gales for coastal areas from Wellington to Gisborne.

"High pressure and settled weather spreads across the North Island during Wednesday. This high then persists over New Zealand through to the weekend, with only a brief interruption late Friday and Saturday as a weak front brings some showers to southern and eastern areas," Gullery adds.

Parts of West Auckland were heavily affected by flooding at the weekend, resulting in a sinkhole in the main arterial route of New Lynn.

At the height of the flooding, the Fire Service received and responded to a significant number of calls.

However, there is still some concern about some sites in New Lynn, including a commercial building with a suspected burst water main running through it.

In Kelston, 12 residents were evacuated from a multi-dwelling residential block. Response teams have carried out needs assessments and emergency accommodation was provided for those residents.

Needs assessments are also being carried out in other affected areas and residents are being provided with emergency accommodation, food and transport to other locations as required.

Te Kāea reporter Talisa Kupenga will have more on the aftermath tonight at 5:30pm.