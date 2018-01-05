Weather damage in the Waiariki region

Bad weather across the country have pushed whānau back indoors. Civil Defence is warning people to avoid travelling on the roads if possible and stay informed on regular weather updates.

In Rotorua, a woman has died in a car crash on Dansey Road, just meters away from the Ngongotaha intersection on Tarukenga Road.

Significant damaged has been sustained at Waiwahā Wharekai at Pāruaharanui Marae in Rotorua.

Our reporter Taroi Black will have more on the weather in the Bay of Plenty tonight on Te Kāea.

