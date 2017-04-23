WBO drops Parker v Fury NZ fight

No doubt the call to drop Joseph Parker's upcoming fight against Hughie Fury will come as a huge disappointment to many Kiwi boxing fans.

The president of the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Francisco Valcarcel has announced that the Parker vs Fury fight has been dropped.

Today he tweeted, "As of today, it seems there will be no WBO Heavyweight World Title fight in New Zealand." Valcarcel also tweeted, "It seems the problem lies within Team Fury."

Only two weeks out from the date, Fury's camp were yet to confirm details of their New Zealand trip and their involvement in the fight.

Two days ago, Joseph Parker posted to Facebook from an airplane, "No place like home - see you soon NZ."

Duco Events has confirmed with Te Kāea that they were notified today by the World Boxing Organisation that mandatory number one challenger Hughie Fury has an injury.

The WBO stated that Fury will be unable to challenge champion Joseph Parker for the Heavyweight Title on May 6 in Auckland.

The WBO has also advised Duco Events to investigate the possibility of Joseph Parker making a voluntary defence of his heavyweight title against an opponent ranked in the top 15 of the world rankings.

Duco Events is currently investigating all options and will make no further comment today.