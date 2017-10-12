Water company withdraws Putaruru Blue Spring application

The company applying to take almost seven million litres of water a day from Putaruru's Blue Spring to send offshore has withdrawn its application.

New Zealand Pure Blue Springs Limited pulled their application just prior to the October 16 deadline.

The decision was made when the company was asked for written approval from Raukawa.

However, the iwi had already confirmed it would not approve and Raukawa Settlement Trust chairwoman Vanessa Eparaima says the proposed activity was not wanted in the area.