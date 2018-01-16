Topic: Waitangi

Warning not to by-pass Te Tii Marae

By Raniera Harrison
  Northland

Ngāpuhi leader Rāniera Tau has cautioned the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern not to by-pass Te Tii Marae at Waitangi this year. This comes after the Prime Minister accepted the invitation to be welcomed on to Te Whare Rūnanga at the upper marae.

As Waitangi Day celebrations approach next month, things have already begun heating up between numerous tribal leaders in the North over the logistics of the Prime Minister's visit to the region.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Labour government are not buying into the complexities of tribal politics in the region.

Instead, Te Kāea can reveal as part of her appearance at Waitangi this year she will be delivering a fresh approach by way of hosting a public breakfast on Waitangi Day to connect with those present at the celebrations.

Although it can be said, she might, in fact, win public favour, however, it will take more than that, it can be said to win the favour of the former chairman of Te Rūnanga-ā-Iwi o Ngāpuhi, Rāniera Tau.

