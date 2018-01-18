Topic: Technology

Warning to be vigilant online

By Piripi Taylor
  • South Island

Canterbury Police are encouraging people to exercise caution when conducting themselves online and think twice about sharing private information.
Once these images are obtained, a scammer may attempt to extort money by threatening to release these images into the public arena and to their family, friends or employer. 

  • Never share a photo of yourself that you wouldn't want anyone else to see.
  • If you receive an email that appears to be from a bank, government organisation or other agency but you are unsure of its authenticity, phone them to check if the email is legitimate.
  • Check your privacy settings online to ensure your address, full name, workplace etc are not available.
  • Never respond to a request for money or financial information via an online dating app or website


Anyone who believes they are a victim of any crime, in person or online, should report the matter to their local police. 
Netsafe also provides helpful advice and information on their website.

