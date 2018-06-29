Warmer future for mokopuna

From 1 July 2018, thousands of grandparents and whānau caregivers raising someone else's child will receive a clothing allowance. A grandmother who is raising four grandchildren says the allowance couldn't come soon enough.

Grandmother Ngārangi Sadler says, “It is hard. I've got four mokopuna that I've got to clothe and to keep warm, feed. I'm a single grandmother which makes it even harder.”

For the past seven years, Ms. Sadler has taken care of her grandchildren. She’s one of the thousands of grandparents and whānau caregivers who will receive a clothing allowance for children in their care.

“The things that the government is bringing forward for a lot of mokopuna that don't have clothing that goes to school cold, this would be awesome.”

The allowance will ensure that carers receive up to $1,500 a year for each child that's looked after.

Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin says, “It comes as a fortnightly, weekly payment. It’s around $30 - $34 and those regular payments.”

Three years ago parliament unanimously supported the minister’s private members bill. Opposition MPs agree the allowance has been a long time coming.

National deputy leader Paula Bennett says, “I’m absolutely thrilled for the grandparents that are raising their grandchildren and I recognize the work she’s done. So, we supported the bill through the house. We’re delighted it’s coming in this Sunday.

The government says the move represents another step in the change required to transform New Zealand's system of care and protection for children and young people