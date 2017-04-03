Waka hourua intercepts the Amazon Warrior

Tina Ngata aboard Te Matau a Māui before delivering the statement to the Amazon Warrior. Image/ Te Ikaroa- Defending our waters Facebook page.

The waka hourua Te Matau a Māui has reported it has intercepted the Amazon Warrior off the coast of Ngāti Kahungunu.

Captain Raihania Tipoki spoke via satellite earlier today saying, "The Amazon Warrior was on the run but we caught it and intercepted it at approximately 1000 hours. We came alongside the Amazon Warrior and via Radio Calls to the captain conveyed they were to leave our waters immediately."

Tipoki and Te Ikaroa spokesperson Tina Ngata made a statement to the Amazon Warrior that they were in breach of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and were to depart Te Ikaroa Rawhiti immediately.

"The traditional ocean going vessel of the indigenous peoples of these lands has sailed to this 'beast' the Amazon Warrior, to tell them face to face and to tell Statoil and Chevron to get out of our waters. That is no easy feat but that is how serious we are. And we will continue resisting any other company who violates and harms the waters or lands today, tomorrow and into the future," says Tipoki.

Te Matau a Māui is now heading home and is expected to arrive back in Napier at 6am on Tuesday.