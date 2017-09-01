Topic: Indigenous

Waka found by farmer two decades ago returned to its hapū

By Ani-Oriwia Adds
  • Wellington

A waka belonging to Ngāti Huia ki Porotawhao found more than two decades ago by a farmer has now been returned to its people to be preserved.

Tucked away in a small shed for many years is a waka which was used in the 1800's by the people of Ngāti Huia to gather kaimoana.

Today it will be returned to it's iwi to be preserved for future generations.

Ngāti Huia ki Porotawhao kaumātua Tiaki Tamehana says, “My heart is filled with joy that the waka has been brought here to be revived and to be restored again.”

Heritage NZ Māori Manager Dean Whiting says, “to find waka from the early 1800's is very rare and especially in the good condition that it is in.”

He says “It is an old waka and waka are becoming very rare. It’s very hard now to find waka that are complete  where there were hundreds and hundreds in this area you’re only getting one or two that actually have survived, so this is a real taonga that’s actually come back.”

Whare Manaaki waka restoration member Manu Kāwana says, “This waka has lived for a long time in an unsheltered place so it has heaps of scars that have damaged the wood. The aim is to clean the waka up so that it’s strong again and able to stand in the new museum.”

The waka will be cleaned and restored and will then feature in a new museum called Piriharakeke Generation Inspiration Centre in Foxton.

Related stories: Indigenous

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    21 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks