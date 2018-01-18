Topic: Waka Ama

Waka Ama Sprint Nationals 2018 - Day 4 Photos

By Jessica Tyson
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

Day four of the Waka Ama Sprint Nationals has seen hundreds of paddlers take to the water for the single races at Lake Karāpiro.

Despite the rainy weather, people came to tautoko their whānau who are vying for a place at the Waka Ama Sprint World Championships to be held in Tahiti in July.

Highlights of the day included a close final between Akaysia Williams and Marama Elkington in the 500m race, with Akaysia coming out on top.

Aotearoa's open men's sprint champion Tupuria King won his fifth consecutive title in the 500m race.

Here are a few photos from around the lake today.

